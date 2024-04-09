New Gold (TSE:NGD) PT Raised to C$2.30 at Bank of America

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from C$1.90 to C$2.30 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 6.88% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NGD. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.
New Gold Stock Up 3.3 %
New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.04). New Gold had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of C$271.22 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.1355088 EPS for the current fiscal year.
New Gold Company Profile
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.
