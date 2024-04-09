Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NR. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

NR opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.79. Newpark Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 6.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newpark Resources will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 495.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

