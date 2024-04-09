NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Trading 5% Higher

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.88. 377,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,080,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

NextDecade Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new position in NextDecade in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextDecade by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,151,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,111,000 after buying an additional 498,686 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in NextDecade in the fourth quarter worth about $67,764,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextDecade by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 23,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NextDecade in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

