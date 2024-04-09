NFT Market Cap Achieves $683,556.13 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. NFT has a total market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00009560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00014553 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001532 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00015874 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,941.47 or 1.00008653 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011240 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.32 or 0.00133929 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

