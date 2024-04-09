NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,604 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in NIKE by 433.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,128,587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $394,775,000 after buying an additional 3,354,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,191,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,455,580. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $138.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.45. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

