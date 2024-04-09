NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) rose 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.79 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 44,845,689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 56,675,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NIO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.74.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NIO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

