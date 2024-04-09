Niza Global (NIZA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.11 Million

Niza Global (NIZA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Niza Global has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $9.38 million worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Niza Global has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Niza Global token can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Niza Global alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Niza Global Profile

Niza Global launched on October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin. Niza Global’s official website is niza.io.

Niza Global Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,999,999,954 with 5,660,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.00730825 USD and is up 5.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $4,984,331.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niza Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niza Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niza Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niza Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.