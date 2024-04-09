Northamber plc (NAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Northamber Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NAR stock opened at GBX 35.90 ($0.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.78 million, a PE ratio of -1,750.00 and a beta of -0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 46.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 45.51. Northamber has a 12 month low of GBX 33.40 ($0.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 51 ($0.65).

Northamber Company Profile

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of computer hardware, computer printers and peripheral products, computer telephony products, and other electronic transmission equipment in the United Kingdom. The company offers audio visual products, such as collaboration and conferencing, connectivity and control, interactive displays, lighting, live solutions, professional audio and displays, projection, and security and thermal solutions; and computer accessories and components, dictation, disk and memory, laptop/desktop PCs, mice and keyboards, monitors, tablets and virtual desktop.

