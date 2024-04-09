Northamber plc (NAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Northamber Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of NAR stock opened at GBX 35.90 ($0.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.78 million, a PE ratio of -1,750.00 and a beta of -0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 46.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 45.51. Northamber has a 12 month low of GBX 33.40 ($0.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 51 ($0.65).
Northamber Company Profile
