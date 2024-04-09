NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.29.

NWH.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark raised shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

NWH.UN stock opened at C$4.98 on Tuesday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52 week low of C$3.89 and a 52 week high of C$8.41. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.66.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

