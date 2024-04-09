Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.210-1.330 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $134.0 million-$140.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.0 million.

Nova stock traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.22. The company had a trading volume of 42,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,866. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.64 and its 200-day moving average is $137.46. Nova has a fifty-two week low of $87.85 and a fifty-two week high of $190.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. Nova had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 26.32%. Analysts anticipate that Nova will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Nova from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Nova by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Nova in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,135,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nova by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 972,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,674,000 after buying an additional 13,891 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nova by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 186,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

