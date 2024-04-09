NSUR COIN Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $98.60 Million (NSUR)

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. One NSUR COIN token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NSUR COIN has traded flat against the US dollar. NSUR COIN has a total market cap of $98.60 million and $440.41 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
About NSUR COIN
NSUR COIN’s genesis date was October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NSUR COIN is blog.nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NSUR COIN’s official website is nsurcoin.com.
[Telegram](https://t.me/NSURco)
[Whitepaper](https://www.nsurcoin.com/WhitePaper)”
NSUR COIN Token Trading
