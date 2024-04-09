Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 124.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NRIX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.06. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $16.11.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.26). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a negative net margin of 186.98%. The company had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $68,256.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at $684,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,817 shares of company stock worth $100,256. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,149,000 after acquiring an additional 228,237 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,194,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,972,000 after buying an additional 601,952 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,174,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,185,000 after buying an additional 635,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,339,000 after buying an additional 22,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,389,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,665,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

