NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Management Inc

Greylin Investment Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,167 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,779,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,153,900,000 after buying an additional 91,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,011,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,876,564,000 after purchasing an additional 232,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,435 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $857,868,000 after acquiring an additional 98,570 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $823,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.58.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NXPI traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.67. The company had a trading volume of 655,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,318. The stock has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $264.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.63.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

