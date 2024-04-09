Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.90. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $654.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.81 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

