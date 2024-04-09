Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.66. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $11.31.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 138.15% and a negative return on equity of 321.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ocular Therapeutix

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 18,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $90,773.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,317.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 18,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $90,773.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,317.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 930,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,999.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,591,401 shares in the company, valued at $64,607,335.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,366 shares of company stock valued at $194,862. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $20,071,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,123 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 376.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 919,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 726,569 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,122,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,328,000. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

