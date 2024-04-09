OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut OGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.40.

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

OGE Energy stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $38.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.67 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of OGE Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,046,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,595,000 after buying an additional 345,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,674,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,780,000 after purchasing an additional 294,759 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 98,211.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,122,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,686,000 after purchasing an additional 103,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 6,684,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,806,000 after purchasing an additional 252,456 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

