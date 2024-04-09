Oliver Stansfield Acquires 1,358,884 Shares of Contango Holdings plc (LON:CGO) Stock

Contango Holdings plc (LON:CGO – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Stansfield purchased 1,358,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £13,588.84 ($17,198.89).

Contango Stock Up 10.0 %

CGO stock opened at GBX 1.10 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.94. The company has a market cap of £5.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.40. Contango Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 5.80 ($0.07).

Contango Company Profile

Contango Holdings plc engages in the development of the mineral resources in Zimbabwe and Mali. It owns a 70% interest in the Lubu Coal project, which covers 19,236 hectares located in the Hwange mining district in north-western Zimbabwe; and interests in the Garalo-Ntiela gold project covering an area of 161.5km2 located in Mali.

