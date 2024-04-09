OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Declares $0.12 Dividend

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

OppFi Stock Performance

Shares of OppFi stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.20. 2,864,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,328. The stock has a market cap of $354.14 million, a P/E ratio of -160.42 and a beta of 1.23. OppFi has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. OppFi had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $132.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OppFi will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on OppFi from $3.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Institutional Trading of OppFi

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPFI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OppFi by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 818,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 35,292 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in OppFi by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in OppFi by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OppFi by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in OppFi in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

