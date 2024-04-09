Optas LLC Acquires 720 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Optas LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SONY. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SONY. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie downgraded Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

NYSE SONY traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.40. 277,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.92. The company has a market cap of $104.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.98. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $79.62 and a 1-year high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

About Sony Group

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

