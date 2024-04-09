Optas LLC Buys 374 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $8,326,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $357,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $700.00.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,129 shares of company stock valued at $94,364,735. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY stock traded down $23.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $753.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,505,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,631. The stock has a market cap of $716.21 billion, a PE ratio of 130.37, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $363.04 and a one year high of $800.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $753.54 and a 200-day moving average of $648.25.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

