Optas LLC Has $3.47 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,106 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.0% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,255.18.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $6.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,330.07. The stock had a trading volume of 913,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,041. The firm has a market cap of $616.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $601.29 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,291.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,092.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,310 shares of company stock worth $32,840,567 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

