Optas LLC Has $453,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Optas LLC lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 32.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,494 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 47.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,203 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 300.6% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,844,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.29.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE OTIS traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $100.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

