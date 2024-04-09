Optas LLC Increases Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Optas LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 386,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,775,000 after purchasing an additional 99,251 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $934,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,006,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $5,264,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $55,443,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.60.

CDNS traded down $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.92. 593,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $305.23 and a 200 day moving average of $276.12. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.01 and a 12-month high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $186,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,496.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $186,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,841,513.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $66,184,727. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

