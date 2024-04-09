Optas LLC Lowers Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Optas LLC lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.94. The stock had a trading volume of 966,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.03. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $100.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 115.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.