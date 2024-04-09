Optas LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Optas LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,419 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,733,000 after buying an additional 191,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,108,000 after buying an additional 40,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,574,000 after buying an additional 228,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,716,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,599,000 after buying an additional 71,684 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.61. The company had a trading volume of 318,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,395. The company has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.00 and its 200-day moving average is $204.25. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

