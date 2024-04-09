Optas LLC Makes New $408,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $2,261,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $112,115,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.89. The company had a trading volume of 820,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,751. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The firm has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.21.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

