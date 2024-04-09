Optas LLC Purchases 286 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Optas LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NVO stock traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.50. 2,332,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,066,169. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $138.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.92. The stock has a market cap of $558.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.664 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NVO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

