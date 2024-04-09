Optas LLC Sells 1,927 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Optas LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VSGX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.27. 125,322 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.68.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

