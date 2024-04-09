Optas LLC Sells 34,360 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Optas LLC lowered its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,360 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,670,000 after acquiring an additional 958,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,930,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,424 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 28.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670,073 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,145,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,716,000 after purchasing an additional 191,507 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pinterest by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,861,000 after purchasing an additional 235,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Argus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.97.

Pinterest Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.62. 3,583,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,805,449. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -566.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $41.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.62 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $701,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,262.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $701,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,262.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $70,629.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,531,381. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

