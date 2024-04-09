Oxen Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $9.96 million and approximately $6,941.84 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70,864.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $667.25 or 0.00941446 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.94 or 0.00141008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008182 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00048751 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.50 or 0.00193998 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00046508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.27 or 0.00135828 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,432,137 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

