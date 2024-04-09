Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies (LON:OCTP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.32

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:OCTP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00), with a volume of 23695077 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.34 ($0.00).

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £3.70 million, a PE ratio of -53.10 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.64.

About Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings Plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based prescription medicines. Its lead drug candidate consists of OCT461201, an CB2 receptor, that is in phase I clinical trial for use in the treatment of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), as well as in neuropathic and visceral pain conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.