Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 1,662.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,642 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 40,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:CALF traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.40. 1,498,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average is $45.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.