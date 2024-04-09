Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Director Avi Zeevi Acquires 30,000 Shares

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) Director Avi Zeevi acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,039.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ PGY traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,340. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $659.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 6.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 44.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,818 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

