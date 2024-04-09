Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Insider Acquires $104,700.00 in Stock

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) insider Tami Rosen acquired 10,000 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28,818 shares in the company, valued at $301,724.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PGY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,340. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 6.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGY. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in Pagaya Technologies by 279.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 27,393 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

