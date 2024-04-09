PAID Network (PAID) 1-Day Volume Tops $768,915.22

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 9th. One PAID Network token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $57.11 million and $768,915.22 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAID Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,903,800 tokens. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com.

PAID Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 594,717,455.71 with 288,903,800.06 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.20202178 USD and is down -5.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $677,742.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.