Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $278.18 and last traded at $274.48. Approximately 2,047,898 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 5,765,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $308.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.25.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $56,327,194.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,017 shares of company stock worth $38,296,687 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Pacific Financial increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

