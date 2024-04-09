Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.75

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 23.75 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.30), with a volume of 3707659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.29).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.32) price objective on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Pan African Resources Stock Performance

About Pan African Resources

The firm has a market capitalization of £451.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 783.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 19.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 17.30.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

