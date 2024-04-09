Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $19.50 to $20.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. 1,930,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 3,868,914 shares.The stock last traded at $18.88 and had previously closed at $18.07.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 104.4% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $669.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.33%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

