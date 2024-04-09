Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Trading Down 3.3%

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.91 and last traded at $37.11. Approximately 139,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 849,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Par Pacific Trading Down 5.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 47.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $224,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Par Pacific news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $175,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,176 shares in the company, valued at $492,650.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $224,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Par Pacific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Par Pacific by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Par Pacific by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Par Pacific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Par Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

Further Reading

