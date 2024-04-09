Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Set at C$37.00 by BMO Capital Markets

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) received a C$37.00 price objective from BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Paramount Resources from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.90.

Shares of POU traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$29.01. 134,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,706. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$24.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$27.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.31.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$470.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$436.00 million. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 26.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 2.3138075 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dirk Jungé sold 4,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.56, for a total transaction of C$115,028.03. In related news, Director Dirk Jungé sold 4,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.56, for a total value of C$115,028.03. Also, Director James Geral Bell sold 6,666 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.03, for a total transaction of C$193,513.98. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,457. Corporate insiders own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

