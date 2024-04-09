Pax Dollar Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.55 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $147.58 million and $2.55 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002617 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000037 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 147,734,649 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.