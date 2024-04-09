PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, DZ Bank cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.00. 8,407,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,361,086. The company has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.58. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

