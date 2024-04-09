PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading 0.3% Higher

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.26 and last traded at $66.52. 2,913,844 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 17,282,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.34.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.58.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,449,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,966,000 after buying an additional 235,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PayPal by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after buying an additional 873,181 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,333,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

