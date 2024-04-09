PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Piper Sandler

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut PBF Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.10.

PBF Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of PBF stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $62.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $5,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,829.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 486,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $20,645,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,062,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,916,155.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $5,637,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,829.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,268,200 shares of company stock worth $54,251,872 and have sold 180,000 shares worth $10,074,600. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,852,000 after acquiring an additional 321,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,175,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,260,000 after buying an additional 716,698 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,454,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PBF Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,487,000 after acquiring an additional 120,414 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,626,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,098,000 after acquiring an additional 283,113 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Stories

