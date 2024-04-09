PBMares Wealth Management LLC Acquires 61,556 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 1.9% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned 0.28% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 51,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Lauer Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 60,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 136,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DFAE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 120,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,061. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.