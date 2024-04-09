PBMares Wealth Management LLC Buys 61,556 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.9% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 24,660 shares in the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,824,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 105.2% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 654.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 333,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 289,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 444,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 26,474 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,061. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

