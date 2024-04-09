PBMares Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 6.2% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $20,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAT. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.32. The stock had a trading volume of 31,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,537. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $54.64.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

