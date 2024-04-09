PBMares Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,372 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 4.1% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned 1.52% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $13,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. White Wing Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $840,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 704.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 73,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 63,980 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,401. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $48.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.72.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

