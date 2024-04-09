PBMares Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 25.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 754,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,105,000 after acquiring an additional 153,911 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 13.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 89.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 27,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REFI traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.57. The stock had a trading volume of 21,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,221. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $283.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.22. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.07%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

