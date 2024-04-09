PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 205,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 275,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 135,700 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,407,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,014,097. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.44. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $44.71.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.